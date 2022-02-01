- The person killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Outer Sunset on Saturday has been identified as 38-year-old Barry McGrath. McGrath, a native of Galway, Ireland, was treasurer of the San Francisco Gaelic Athletic Association board, and an active member of the local Irish community. [KTVU]
- At least two teachers in the Oakland Unified School District have declared a hunger strike in protest of proposed school closures. The school board on Monday laid out the proposal to close as many as eight schools by the end of 2023 and merge five others due to under-enrollment and a budget shortfall. [Chronicle]
- Tesla is recalling 54,000 cars that have the "Full Self-Driving" software due to a rolling-stop feature, in which the cars don't come to a full stop at stop signs and roll at up to 5.6 miles per hour through them. No states allow human drivers to do this, even though many might get away with it. [Associated Press]
- A search continues for a 24-year-old Contra Costa County woman, Alexis Gabe, whose family reported her missing on Thursday. [KTVU]
- Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is backing a "pop-up" staging area for empty shipping containers at the Port of Oakland, to relieve a backlog that has kept farmers from being able to export their crops to China. [CBS SF]
- The CDC has just put Mexico, Brazil and several other countries in the "Level Four" risk category for COVID. [The Hill]
- Tom Brady has finally retired. [ESPN]
Photo: Derick Daily