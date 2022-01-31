- Yet another advisory warning of high winds has been issued starting Tuesday morning and extending through Thursday for the Bay Area, bringing more winter fire danger and possible power outages. Inland hills in the North Bay and East Bay are again expected to be the most significantly impacted. [NWSBayArea/Twitter]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a sweep that occurred earlier this month that resulted in the seizure of dozens of guns and eight arrests in the Bay Area. The sweep was targeting individuals listed as prohibited from possessing guns in a state database. [CBS SF]
- After an extra-dry January, California's snowpack has again slipped below average, renewing drought worries. [Chronicle]
- Police are investigating two alleged knife attacks on a hiking trail in the St. Joseph’s Hill Open Space Preserve in Los Gatos, involving the same suspect. [Bay Area News Group]
- Despite mostly trying to tell Americans with boosters to get back to their normal lives, inside the Biden White House there are great efforts being made to keep President Biden from catching COVID. [Associated Press]
- Beloved Lower Haight coffeeshop Cafe du Soleil, which shuttered early in the pandemic, is reopening across the street. [Hoodline]
- Vietnamese/Thai poached chicken-and-rice place Gai is expanding with a second location on mid-Market. [Hoodline]
- Oakland chef Tanya Holland has parted ways with the final restaurant she helmed, Town Fare at the Oakland Museum, weeks after closing Brown Sugar Kitchen. [Eater]
- Popular word game Wordle has been purchased by the New York Times for a sum in the "low seven figures." [KRON4]
Photo: UrbanHikerSF/Twitter