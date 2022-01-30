- SF police responded to a fatal car crash Saturday night at 46th Avenue and Lincoln Way. Upon arriving, a driver was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a building at the Outer Sunset intersection; SFPD said that another car was involved in the crash, but fled before officers arrived; the victim was soon transported to a nearby hospital where they eventually died from their sustained injuries. [NBC Bay Area]
- Containment of the Colorado Fire has grown to over 90% as of Sunday morning. [CAL FIRE]
- Fisherman’s Wharf's Ghirardelli Square plans to renovate many of the chocolate shops inside the square as the company gets ready to celebrate its 170th anniversary this year; the first set of upgrades is expected to be completed in May. [Hoodline]
- This piece from Mission Local is a digestible look into how San Francisco Police Department data shows that recent reported crimes were about 12% more when compared to 2020—but crime levels, however, have stayed significantly lower compared to where they were before the pandemic began. [Mission Local]
- Thousands of 49ers fans have descended onto Los Angeles before today's gameday kickoff at 3:30 p.m.. [ABC7]
- Here's your reminder that the Dutch crunch pastrami sandwich at Hot Johnnie’s is a must-eat. [Eater SF]
- Amid this week's news around Neil Young, Spotify's market value has plummeted by $4B as competitors, like Apple Music, see increased traffic from users taking their business (and streams) elsewhere. [Datebook]
- This past summer's condo collapse in Surfside, Florida — a disaster that claimed 98 lives — exists as a looming threat and warning to the structural integrity of South Florida's "condo empire." [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/Chris LaBasco