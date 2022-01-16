Before today's game against the Dallas Cowboys, various San Francisco structures glowed red and gold last night to show the city’s collective support of the 49ers going into Sunday's playoff game.

San Francisco is known for honoring, celebrating, and mourning by splaying meaningful colored lights onto City landmarks. (Just recently, Coit Tower and SFO, as well as other San Francisco buildings and landmarks, shined neon-green to celebrate the The Matrix Resurrections' North American premiere at The Castro Theatre.) And Saturday night, some San Francisco buildings sported a rusty-golden hue as they lit up to show support of Sunday's 49ers playoff game.

That’s love ❤️💛



Bay Area landmarks were lit in red & gold tonight ahead of Sunday’s playoff game in Dallas.#FTTB#BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/lNLjcbagS6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 16, 2022

"That’s love," tweeted the San Francisco 49ers, followed by red and yellow heart emojis. Coit Tower, SFO, and SF City Hall all were glowing shades of red and gold throughout Saturday night — which by no means went unnoticed by residents of the seven-by-seven. "Bay Area landmarks were lit in red & gold tonight ahead of Sunday’s playoff game in Dallas."

Ranked number three in the league as of publishing, the Dallas Cowboys will be stepping onto tonight's field at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas with a suspected edge over the ninth-ranked San Francisco 49ers — but here's hoping the legions of Faithful 49ers who took the trip south to support the SF team will help push the odds in our favor during this Wild Card game.

Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @49ers