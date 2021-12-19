Saturday saw a star-studded crowd (and sea of curious onlookers) descend on the Castro Theater for the highly anticipated premiere of The Matrix Resurrections,the film's debut inspiring many parts of San Francisco to glow green.

The long-awaited fourth installment of the Matrix franchise — the first film in the series in over 18 years — premiered at San Francisco’s Castro Theater yesterday, December 18. Prior to the film's first U.S. showing, various San Francisco landmarks, as well as SFO, sported a green hue in honor of the cinematic event.

IGN is hosting the U.S. Premiere of The Matrix Resurrections with exclusive looks at the new film and interviews with the cast including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more! Tune in now #TheMatrix #IGN https://t.co/pX3Y2CUoal — The Matrix Resurrections – 🚫 Spoilers! (@TheMatrixMovie) December 19, 2021

"In honor of The Matrix Resurrection movie premiere tonight right here at our own Castro Theater, buildings across the city — including City Hall — will be participating in the Light San Francisco Matrix Green project," Mayor Breed said in a series of tweets Saturday night. The San Francisco mayor then went on to list the places where people could see the City's Matrix Green project IRL; Coit Tower looked particularly mesmerizing bathed in a neon-green light.

The "green carpet" last night was teeming with A-list stars... which caused many to crowd the Castro in hopes of seeing any one of them walking the neighborhood, before and after to the debut. Datebook noted that Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Neil Patrick Harris were among the actors in attendance at the event that filled the 1,400-seat movie theater.

And the moment Lana and crew enter the Castro Theatre. #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/wtG1HJLVLP — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) December 19, 2021

Many of The Matrix Resurrections' scenes were filmed throughout San Francisco — where camera crews were spotted early in 2020, capturing action scenes that took place in Chinatown, North Beach, and downtown. (The sequence filmed near Montgomery and Sansome streets that involved Reeves and Moss had caused quite the stir on Twitter.) So seeing “Project Ice Cream" — the codename for the film given back in February 2020 when production first began — grace an SF theater for its U.S. premiere was a full-circle moment.

For the rest of us who weren't invited to the screening, we'll just have to wait for The Matrix Resurrections to drop on HBO Max and come to nearby theaters on December 22.

Check out some of our favorite photos tweeted Saturday around all the Matrix festivities (and celebrity sightings) that took San Francisco into another dimension.

The Castro Theater in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/ZPa4cTcmS3 — The Matrix Resurrections – 🚫 Spoilers! (@TheMatrixMovie) December 19, 2021

In honor of the Matrix Resurrection movie premiere tonight right here at our own Castro Theater, buildings across the city — including City Hall — will be participating in the Light San Francisco Matrix Green project! pic.twitter.com/L3GWKme0xg — London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 19, 2021

The Hilton Union Square’s “Cityscape” Lounge high over The City lit up green tonight to commemorate the world premiere of “The Matrix Resurrection” tonight in San Francisco.@HiltonSFUnionSq @TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/TtTQGimzpS — Hotel Council of SF (@HotelCouncilSF) December 19, 2021

Fireworks and Matrix green all over San Francisco last night for the The Matrix Resurrections U.S. premiere. pic.twitter.com/kAwnsdQEy4 — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) December 19, 2021

There's a GIANT red pill at the Matrix Resurrections movie world premier in San Francisco, CA pic.twitter.com/9SOg76Umfs — Mildly Interesting (@interest_mild) December 18, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections premieres tonight at SF’s Castro Theater and the street is packed with people hoping to get a glimpse of Neo…aka Keanu Reeves. As one neighbor told me, “…it’s kinda like we’re in LA.” @KQEDnews pic.twitter.com/rW5DwPdUYz — Annelise Finney (@sharkfinney) December 19, 2021

