- Oakland's Anti-Police Terror Project is leading a car caravan starting at 10 a.m. to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Some other in-person events have been made virtual because of the virus surge. [ABC 7]
- The Chronicle has a photo essay remembering MLK's last big speech in the Bay Area, in Sproul Plaza at UC Berkeley, on May 17, 1967. The audience was largely white students, because a Black student group urged a boycott of the speech, frustrated with their own exclusion from campus politics and with King's pivot to focus on the Vietnam War and poverty. [Chronicle]
- A suspected DUI driver was arrested Sunday morning following a crash in Sonoma County that killed one of the driver's passengers, a 16-year-old boy. The crash happened on state route 116 near Watmaugh Road in unincorporated Sonoma County just after 11 a.m., and three other vehicles were involved after the reckless driver allegedly crossed over the double yellow line. [Bay City News]
- The suspicious deaths of two young women, four days and 25 miles apart along Highway 101 between Sonoma and Mendocino counties, are being investigated but are not believed to be relayed. [Bay Area News Group]
- A lot of legitimately unemployed people are caught up in the state's dragnet to hunt down fraudulent EDD claims during the pandemic, and get some of that repaid. [Bay City News]
- A house on the market for a million dollars in Mountain View is accepting offers in crypto. [KTVU]
- Nursing homes nationwide saw a nearly seven-fold increase in COVID cases in the week ending Jan. 9, with 645 deaths in nursing homes recorded that week as well. [Associated Press]
- ICYMI, the 49ers are in the playoffs after a "chaotic" wild card finish against the Cowboys on Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Jeremy Huang