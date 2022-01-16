- Despite yesterday's unignorable tsunami warnings, San Francisco firefighters were deployed Saturday afternoon to rescue a group of surfers that were spotted in distress at Kelly’s Cove. “At 2:40 PM today a female adult surfer was rescued at Ocean Beach by #SFFD and did not require medical care," tweeted the City fire department Saturday, adding that they had "25 safety contacts and 3 rescues" that day; the rescue of the female surfer "wasn’t easy even for the experienced SFFD swimmers." [Twitter]
- An increasing number of Bay Area companies are requiring employees who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to get one, while some remain sheepish about enforcing such a policy. [Chronicle]
- Celebrate San Francisco largely steering clear of its most-dangerous tsunami threat in over a decade by dining and drinking at any one of these top-tier eateries. [Eater SF]
- FYI: There's a new "nature-focused" play area to take small humans to at Cal Academy. [Hoodline]
- There's a startup, called Planetwatch, that will pay Bay Area residents in cryptocurrency to monitor and report their local air quality readings. [SFGate]
- Also, here's your reminder that COVID-19 is also a zoonotic disease: Two tigers at the Pittsburgh Zoo have tested positive for the novel disease — an illness that has claimed dozens of big cats in captivity over the past two years. [WPXI]
- The hostage situation at a Dallas-Fort Worth Synagogue ended Saturday afternoon after a tense 11-hour standoff that left the suspect dead; all eleven individuals who were held captive were released and unharmed. [NYT]
Photo: Getty Images/Lisa Bronitt