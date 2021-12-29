- Another New Year’s Eve show just went up in smoke, as the magnificent Dear San Francisco at Club Fugazi has canceled performances amidst a breakthrough infection among cast and crew. Performances are on hiatus from now until January 7, 2022. [NBC Bay Area]
- The wettest fall/early winter since 1983 may be paying off, as the California snowpack is now nearly 160% its average for this date in the year. Climatologists are excited this could limit drought consequences, but the California Department of Water Resources’ Mike Anderson says, “We dug a really deep hole with this drought, and we have a really long way to go to get out of it.” [Chronicle]
- Speaking of Tahoe snow, Caltrans has specifically urged “only essential travel” on US-50 and I-80 in that area. Are people listening? Heck no! Expect delays of as much as 10 hours if you make this drive they have asked you not to make. [SFGate]
- A 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning stabbing at Grove and Market Streets left a 48-year-old man hospitalized, and the suspect in his mid-20s is still at large. [KPIX]
- Jeffrey Epstein’s high-society victim-groomer Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty on five counts related to the abuse of minors. [CNN]
- SF has started its “street ambassador” program, and they have some pretty sweet orange jackets. Best of luck, ambassadors! [SF Standard]
Image: Edgar Chaparro via Unsplash