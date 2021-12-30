- The victim in last week's fatal shark attack in Morro Bay has been identified as a Sacramento resident. 43-year-old Tomas Butterfield is described by family members as "one of a kind" with a "wry sense of humor," and he was out boogie-boarding on Christmas Eve while in Morro Bay visiting his mother for the holiday. [San Luis Obispo Times]
- The Napa County coroner has confirmed that a body found in the Napa River last week is that of 37-year-old Crystal Lea McCarthy, who went missing on December 14. Police are continuing to investigate the death. [NBC Bay Area]
- There's been a COVID outbreak at the San Francisco Fire Department, with 40 active cases and 60 cases overall this month. [NBC Bay Area]
- Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has gotten a pretty bad rap over the past six months, but a new South African study suggests that two doses are 85% effective at preventing hospitalization from COVID. [ABC News]
- Also, a study has found that a two-dose regimen of the Pfizer vaccine is 70% effective against hospitalization from the Omicron variant — but this does not detail how efficacy may wane over months after the second dose. [CTVNews]
- The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial deliberated for a sixth day on Wednesday without reaching a verdict, and they will now reconvene after the new year, on January 3. [Bloomberg]
- Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have just finalized their divorce, after ten years. [Associated Press]
- LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID, so he will not be performing at "New Year's Rockin' Eve" as planned. [ABC News]
