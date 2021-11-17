- People in California are now having some trouble getting vaccine booster appointments. Also, the state's MyTurn scheduling system and others is still asking eligibility questions that aren't relevant, and you have to lie to get an appointment but that's fine. [KTVU / Mercury News]
- Billionaire conservative investor Peter Thiel has just plunked down $13 million for a house in D.C., basically next door to Jeff Bezos. As Politico says, it's in "Kalorama, a suffocatingly wealthy neighborhood in Washington, D.C., just off of Dupont Circle." [Politico]
- Susannah Greason Robbins, the executive director of the San Francisco Film Commission for the last 11 years, is being forced out of the job because she refuses to be vaccinated on religious grounds. Robbins is a Christian Scientist, and it sounds like the city isn't making religious exemptions for Christian Science (and the church itself isn't demanding that its members avoid vaccination) so she's "being released" from the job. [Chronicle]
- A mother and three-year-old daughter suffered major injuries, requiring an airlift, on Tuesday night when their Lexus crashed into a Taco Bell in Oakley. [KTVU / NBC Bay Area]
- A threatened strike by lecturers at nine University of California campuses was averted early Wednesday when union negotiators and the university reached a tentative contract agreement. [KCRA]
- The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to authorize an exclusive negotiating agreement with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group to redevelop the Coliseum site into a mixed-use sports and entertainment development. [East Bay Times]
- Another day in court in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, another damaging bit of testimony from a Theranos investor. [Mercury News]
- There is ongoing drama and intrigue unfolding — and possible criminal charges — over a private fire crew hired by a winery that's accused of illegally lighting a backfire near St. Helena during the Glass Fire last year, which only state firefighters are allowed to do. [Chronicle]
- Despite the best efforts to establish independent commissions to handle redistricting in some states, the whole process has been a mess. [New York Times]
Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images