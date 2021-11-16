- SF Rec and Parks wants to merge the SF Botanical Garden, Japanese Tea Garden, and the Conservatory of Flowers under the name The Gardens of Golden Gate Park. The proposal would have admission at all three managed by the Botanical Garden association, and the goal is apparently to gain national prominence for the size of the combined "gardens"? [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland City Council is poised tonight to select one of two developer groups to redevelop the Oakland Coliseum and Arena property. This is not the first time that redevelopment for the large property has been proposed or planned. [East Bay Times]
- Protesters gathered outside a multi-unit building on 19th Street in the Mission on Monday, because 20 tenants there are facing an Ellis Act eviction under new real estate speculator owners. The tenants are seeking protection from the city, but Supervisor Rafael Mandelman suggested that the only thing that would save them is a bill that is still working its way through Sacramento that would force new building owners to wait five years before invoking the Ellis Act. [SF Bay / 48 Hills]
- The SF Board of Supervisors today approved a $4 million cleanup for flo0d-damaged Stern Grove. But it's still not clear if it will all get fixed in time for next summer's festival season. [Hoodline]
- San Jose police announced the arrest Tuesday of three suspected gang members believed to be connected to an August 30 attempted murder. [KTVU]
- Gov. Gavin Newsom attended an event in Fresno today to push more people to get vaccine booster shots ahead of the holidays. [ABC 7]
- 30-year-old Castro sex club/bathhouse Eros has announced it will close December 15, and while the owner has a new lease "closer to downtown," he's not yet saying where and there's still a zoning issue to work out. [Hoodline]
