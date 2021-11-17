As San Francisco nears the end of its crime-statistic calendar year, a Tuesday fatality in the Bayview adds to the city's homicide count.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Third Street near La Salle Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. As KPIX reports, the shooting happened around 4:11 p.m.

The victim was shot multiple times, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The SFPD investigation is being led by the department's Homicide Detail.

The shooting was followed by another about four hours later, in the area of Mendell Street and Fairfax Avenue in Hunters Point. There, an 18-year-old man was shot and injured while driving in his car, as KPIX reports. It's not clear if the two events may be linked.

Tuesday's homicide puts the city at 41 homicides in the calendar year, which was the historic low count that was recorded at the end of 2019. With about six weeks left in the year, the city is on track to likely have a count lower than last year's, which came to 47 by December 31st.

A recent spate of shootings along Haight Street has spurred talk of gang warfare, and two of the city's most recent homicides happened on or near Haight Street.

Oakland, meanwhile, has had a very violent year, and has had 112 homicides in the year to date. Following the violence of 2020, when the city saw 109, this year's count in Oakland is on track to be at least 10% higher.

Anyone with information about the Bayview shooting is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Photo: Getty Images