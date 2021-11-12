In one of the three shootings in three weeks on Haight Street, the victim in the October 23 nighttime shooting has now died, so the investigation will continue as a homicide.

The details all blur together in the three shootings in three weeks on Haight Street, so we’ll begin with a quick rundown. The memorial display seen above is for 21-year-old Samuel Jessop, who was shot and killed a week ago Thursday in an incident when a retail employee was also shot. Two weeks prior, there was the shooting that cracked the Ritual Roasters window also injured one. But the day after that, a Saturday, October 23 9:15 p.m. shooting at Haight and Buchanan Streets left a motorist injured.

Last night after 9PM, #SFPD Officers responded to a shooting/vehicle crash in the area of Haight & Buchanan. V was shot while driving. At these time we don't believe this is connected to the shooting Upper Haight few days ago. V has life-threatening injuries @SFPDPark pic.twitter.com/HW0J20Hbor — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) October 24, 2021

That motorist passed away this week from those injuries. KRON4 reports that “The victim died of his injury on November 9, prompting a homicide investigation, according to SFPD. They did not release the victim’s identity."

San Francisco Police Investigate Buchanan and Haight Homicide



Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this incident ➡️ https://t.co/ySVeN3fzCB pic.twitter.com/6HIEeNyQS8 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 12, 2021

SFPD has released a statement with a little more detail. “On Saturday, October 23, 2021, at approximately 9:15 pm San Francisco Police officers from Northern Station responded to the area of Buchanan and Haight Streets for a report of a shooting,” the statement says. “Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had collided with a pole. Officers approached the vehicle and located a 25-year-old male victim in the driver seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The incident has been ruled a homicide and the investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.”

The victim's name has not been released, and it’s unclear whether police have identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin it with “SFPD.” Tips can also be left anonymously.

Related: Another Shooting In the Haight Kills One Person, Injures a Second [SFist]



Image: @coolgrey via Twitter