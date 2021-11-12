- California will now allow anyone 18 years or older to get their COVID-19 booster shots. Adults whose full vaccinations with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that was recorded at least six months ago — or either two months after they received the J&J single-dose shot — can now receive an applicable COVID-19 booster shot, with no need to meet any prior requirements; the current roster of coronavirus vaccines have been observed to lose about 6% efficacy for every two months after the last dose was administered. [NYT/Vox]
- The 17th Assembly District of CA special election will officially be held in SF on April 19. The primary election, however, is slated to occur on February 15; as of publishing there are four individuals running for the office — District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney, City College of San Francisco Board Trustee Thea Selby, Chief of Staff for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office David Campos, and Bilal Mahmood, a neuroscientist and former policy analyst for President Obama — with the pool of candidates to potentially deepen; the deadline to register to vote for in February’s primary special election is January 31. [KPIX]
- There's apparently pork, chicken, and cattle meat in Subway's "tuna." Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, who filed a third version of their proposed class action this week in the federal court in San Francisco, are claiming that the sandwich chain is misleading the public by calling its tuna product "100% tuna" — an claim that's been deemed untrue after 20 Subway-branded tuna samples from different SoCal locations were tested, showing traces of mammalian and avian DNA in the "tuna." [Reuters]
- Did you have a local woman giving birth on their front lawn being filmed via a security camera on your 2021 bingo card? Because if you did, you're in luck: Emily Johnson gave birth a week early to Thomas Johnson outside her family's Vacaville home — the entire birth captured by a Ring security camera. [KRON4]
- This incredibly hand (and interactive) map will help you explore the Mission District’s 100-plus restaurants with ease. [Mission Local]
- The Walgreens at 1333 Castro Street isn't temporarily closing due to an uptick in shoplifting; it's shuttering for a bit to contend with a massive rat infestation. [SFGATE]
- Some Bay Area food pantries, like San Jose's Martha's Kitchen and Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen, might not be able to meet demand if federal COVID-19 funding is slashed. [ABC7]
- Oh... and Britney Spears is finally free from her restrictive conservatorship, nearly 14 years after her father, Jamie Spears, advocated that it be enacted and organized under his name. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/Nikolay Tsuguliev