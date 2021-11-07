The Haight-Ashbury has been rattled by recent shootings that have left local businesses damaged and cars riddled with bullet holes. But Thursday's episode of gun violence in the neighborhood proved fatal, claiming the life of one 21-year-old Samuel Jessop.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office has announced that it had identified a man killed in a double shooting Thursday in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood as the twenty-something San Franciscan named above. In total, two men were injured in the shooting, which was reported around 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of Haight Street near Masonic Avenue Thursday, but the second individual was taken to a nearby hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening wounds. Jesspo was pronounced dead on the scene by on-site first responders.

San Francisco Police Investigate Haight Street Homicide



Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this incident ➡️ https://t.co/w1vGvREmFE pic.twitter.com/4gPuRHgB9R — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 5, 2021

Multiple sources told ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim that Jessop, who was known by his friends and family as "Sammy," and another man were trying to rob someone before he was fatally shot. Per the news outlet, a struggle ensued between the two men and the would-be robbery victim.

During the altercation, the individual who was about to be robbed managed to allegedly wrangle a gun away from Jessop, shooting him in the face before falling on top of the shooter; the person who was being robbed was reportedly the individual who was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Following the recent gun violence in the Haight, my office is hosting a virtual town hall to provide updates, connect folks with victim services, and engage with our community. D5 residents, please register here: https://t.co/YoofOsbFnc pic.twitter.com/Lq9fKq5QSS — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) November 6, 2021

After the shooting, District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, whose district includes the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, shared on Twitter that he and his office "extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their loved ones, and the community," before encouraging anyone how might need help as a result of the situation reach out to his office to be connected with available resources.

Thursday's homicide came less than two weeks after another afternoon shooting just one block away garnered attention for damaging nearby cars and shattering a street-facing window at the area's Ritual Coffee Roasters location. Though it was initially believed no one was injured during that shooting, Hooldine later reported a person was, in fact, severely injured; the individual was found by SFPD after the shooting.

SFPD claimed that the above-mentioned shooting and another one that happened just a day later are believed to be gang-related. While San Francisco police have yet to describe an exact motive behind Thursday's shooting, sources told ABC7 that Jessop was a known gang member who had an "extensive criminal history including multiple burglary and gun charges as recently as late October."

A virtual town hall will be hosted by Preston's office on November 10 at 6:30 p.m., which will provide updates on the recent shootings, including Thursday's homicide.

The Haight-Ashbury's most recent shooting is now under investigation by SFPD's homicide unit. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin it with “SFPD.” Tips can also be left anonymously.

Top Image: Getty Images/carlballou