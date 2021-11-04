There was another outburst of violence in the Upper Haight Thursday afternoon with the second shooting in two weeks, and this time at least two people were shot and injured.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Haight and Masonic sometime just after 1 p.m. Thursday, and SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident at 1:32.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Haight and Masonic sometime just after 1 p.m. Thursday, and SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident at 1:32 p.m., saying "There is a shooting at Haight and Masonic, at this time we know 2 people are shot."

Muni began tweeting about bus re-routings due to police activity in the area of Haight Street that began around 1:14 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, it's not clear whether vehicles were involved, or how many suspects might be being sought.

Thursday's shooting follows just 13 days after another afternoon shooting just one block away, at Central Avenue and Haight. It was initially believed that no one was injured in that October 22 incident, with just some damage to cars and nearby Ritual Coffee Roasters. But Hoodline later reported that one person was gravely injured, and the police soon located that person following the incident.

The SFPD last week said that they believed gang tensions were to blame for that shooting and another that occurred Saturday in the Lower Haight/Hayes Valley. In that incident, a suspect shot into the victim's car near Buchanan and Haight streets. Today's shooting may also be an extension of some ongoing turf warfare, or inter-gang tensions.

