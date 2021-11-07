San Francisco police arrested 35-year-old Derrick Juan Strong as a suspect of a dog stabbing that occurred inside a parked car (with the owner still inside of it) in Bayview; Strong is currently being held on multiple criminal charges.

On October 27 around 5 p.m., SFPD's Bayview District Station responded to a call about a report of a dog that was stabbed off Shafter Avenue. Upon arriving, on-site officers discovered a 50-year-old woman holding her injured terrier — the dog wrapped in a material to control its bleeding — while officers offered aid and later helped transport the dog to a nearby animal hospital.

Dog Stabbing Suspect Arrested



Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this incident ➡️ https://t.co/sk80RkgTFL pic.twitter.com/Q6j60ydsxb — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 4, 2021

According to a news release from SFPD, a male suspect, who was found near the scene, was later detained by officers after they conducted a search of the suspect, which led to them locating and seizing a knife that was in his possession.

Per SFPD, Strong is currently being held on "criminal threats (422(a) PC), maliciously injuring an animal (597(a) PC), and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm (417(a)(1) PC) for this unprovoked violent attack." The dog has had its life-threatening injuries successfully treated and is expected to survive; the terrier-mix is now healing back at home with its family.

Though an arrest has been made in this case, the investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD; tips can be left anonymous, as well.

The stabbing of this terrier comes amid a year that's seen an increased amount of local dog nappings, as well. Multiple stolen dogs — including two stolen french bulldogs in San Francisco — have since been reunited with their rightful owners, thanks to community efforts and SFPD investigations, but many more have remained unaccounted for.

Keep your dogs leashed and close by... and hope that human beings evolve to be more kind toward other sentient beings.

Related: Dog Stolen at Ferry Building Saturday Found and Reunited With Owners; Suspect Has Been Detained

Image: Courtesy of SFPD