Two French bulldogs — a mother and one of her puppies — have been recovered and reunited with their owner in San Jose following the arrest of three men suspected of a multitude of crimes. It's just one case among many in the Bay Area and beyond involving the dognapping and trafficking of Frenchies.

San Jose police announced the arrests Tuesday morning of 22-year-old Omar Tabora, 19-year-old Christopher Rosales, and 23-year-old Nelson Vargas, saying that all three men are suspected of gang violence and criminal activity. All three are from San Jose.

In the course of the arrest and after serving search warrants, police say they seized illegal ghost guns, high-capacity magazines, narcotics, stolen property, and a ballistic vest. Among the stolen property were two French bulldogs, pictured here. Still missing are three French bulldog puppies — which have estimated street value in the thousands of dollars, and up to $15,000 apiece.

"Since February of 2021, there have been a multitude of violent felonies that have been linked to a group of individuals in San José," the police department says in a release. "The group is part of an active street gang that have been linked to at least 10 violent crimes including carjackings, shootings, stolen vehicles, and burglaries."

Tabora, Rosales, and Vargas are linked to some of the above-mentioned crimes, police say, and it's unclear if more suspects are being sought. The three men are expected to fave "numerous felony charges."

Robbery, Gang Investigations, and Assaults Unit detectives conducted their searches and made the arrests on August 3.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the three other French Bulldog puppies. Anyone with additional information about the dogs or the suspects may contact the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit Detectives Reyes #4429 or Santisteven #4376 at 408-277-4166.

Last month, police in South San Francisco recovered a French bulldog that was stolen during an armed robbery at a hotel. The 20-year-old suspects in that case were attempting to sell the dog elsewhere in the Bay Area, and police posed as potential buyers in a sting operation.

Back in January, a San Francisco woman was assaulted at gunpoint while walking her five-month-old Frenchie puppy in Russian Hill, and the dog was stolen. The dog remains missing, and the woman has been offering a $20,000 reward.

Photo via the San Jose Police Department