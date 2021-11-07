- The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted out a handy chart to let you know when to expect rain in the Bay Area this week. With another atmospheric river headed our way, NWS is showing that light rain will fill the weather forecast from now until Friday; however, most of the rain from this weather event is expected to fall between Monday and early Wednesday. [Twitter]
Updated outlook continues to track the Monday/Tuesday system forecast to bring mostly beneficial rainfall and gusty winds to the region. As the storm looks to move through rather quickly, the rainfall forecast has been trended downward. Stay tuned! #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/MIRuwRULxu— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 6, 2021
- A toddler was killed in a freeway shooting Saturday. CHP reported that a 23-month-old Fremont boy died yesterday after he was shot inside a vehicle that was traveling on I-880 in Oakland; three adults and three children were in the car, but the toddler was the only one hit; anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tip line at (707) 917-4491. [KRON4]
- Yesterday's rally in the Tenderloin called for improved safety and cleanliness in the neighborhood. [Hoodline]
- Apparently, a mountain lion was hit by a patrol car on Route 92 in San Mateo — leaving the vehicle damaged and dotted with tufts of hair. [KPIX]
- Coyote Valley in Santa Clara will see sustainable agriculture come its way in the form of environmentally-friendly farmlands. [Hoodline]
- One of the overlooked aspects of the climate crisis is increased crime rates... that more often than not, disproportionately affect indigenious communities. [Mongabay]
- This feature in the New York Times on how sushi became such a prominent food in the United States is a wild ride. [NYT]
- As controversy around Travis Scott's behavior at his Astroworld Festival show — which exists in tandem with more accusations that he's incited "dangerous crowd practices" and "mad chaos" during previous shows — Houston officials continue looking into the death of eight concert-goers at the event. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Imagees/MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski