- Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin is outta here, voluntarily quitting for the more attractive San Diego Padres position. This could spell trouble for the Giants, who play in the same division as the Padres. [ESPN]
- New city administrator Carmen Chu, taking over amidst the Mohammed Nuru corruption fallout, condemned by a Budget and Legislative Analyst report for being the same as the old boss. “The city government as it’s currently structured creates a culture that allows corruption to take place,” says new supervisor Connie Chan. [Examiner]
- Outside Lands is promising a livestream on Twitch this weekend for the first time since 2017, but we’re not holding our breath for live acts, because they’re only committing to “exclusive backstage interviews and special programming.” [Outside Lands]
- The California Department of Housing and Community Development is launching an investigation into Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors rejection of a 27-story residential tower, [Chronicle]
- It’s officially Halloween weekend, people, and there are free, family-friendly events all over town. [Hoodline]
Image: Ibrahim Boran via Unsplash