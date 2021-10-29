- An East Bay community is outraged after a student at Pittsburg High School showed up for a school costume contest dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member. The student, who says he wore the costume "on a dare," made it through four periods Wednesday morning before the costume was confiscated, and some are saying he ought to be expelled. [ABC 7]
- A 29-year-old Pinole woman was fatally shot in East Oakland Thursday night. She was found on the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, and her killing is the 116th homicide in Oakland this year. [East Bay Times]
- Classes and activities were canceled Friday at two high schools in Sonoma County due to an unspecified threat that was received Thursday night. [NBC Bay Area]
- An 11-year-old girl went missing Thursday in Rohnert Park after leaving home on foot, and authorities are seeking the public's help in finding her. [KTVU]
- Just like the SF location, the In-N-Out in Pleasant Hill has reopened for takeout only after a daylong county-ordered shutdown over lack of adherence to vaccine-check rules for indoor dining. [CBS SF]
- Some unvaccinated seniors at SF State fear that the school's vaccine mandate is going to interfere with their ability to graduate. [ABC 7]
- By and large, Berkeley schools have avoided COVID outbreaks and no schools have had to shut down so far this school year, but there were seven reported COVID cases at Berkeley High School this week. [KRON4]
- A study done at the San Diego Zoo has found that two California condors born there were the result of "virgin births," or parthenogenesis, and they mark the first avian cases of the phenomenon where the mother had access to a male to breed with, but the chicks were unrelated to any male. [CBS SF]
