- A Yorkshire terrier that was stolen in a vehicle break-in in SF on Thursday has been found and reunited with his family. The 10-year-old Yorkie, Leo, was stolen in his carrier along with a couple luggage near Fisherman's Wharf, and he was recovered in Oakland. [CBS SF]
- Everybody's getting excited for tomorrow's big reopening across California, and in Colma, there will be a street party to celebrate. [ABC 7]
- That sense of hesitancy to get back out in the world after prolonged isolation at home has a name, and it's "cave syndrome." [KRON4]
- A new survey of California teachers finds that most of them found distance learning extremely difficult and not very effective, and the most stressed teachers were those doing a hybrid schedule with some in-person instruction. [KTVU]
- A brush fire that was sparked by a mower spread to 4.5 acres in Santa Rosa on Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
- The owner of an East Bay financial firm caused some offense when he joked in an email to clients that they weren't allowed to buy bagels at Berkeley's lauded Boichik Bagels because they're charging $3 per bagel, and if they do they "deserve to be poor." [SFGate]
- A federal judge in Texas has dismissed a lawsuit brought by workers at a hospital in Houston over a requirement that they all be vaccinated. [ABC 7]
- Ned Beatty, one of the stars of Network, Superman, and Deliverance has died at age 83. [Associated Press]