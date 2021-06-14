A building near 7th and Market went up in a two-alarm blaze on Sunday night, displacing 80 formerly homeless residents and possibly causing damage to the Strand Theater next door.

The fire was reported around 5:50 p.m. Sunday at the former National Hotel on the 600 block of Odd Fellows Street — an alley that runs parallel to Market Street between 7th and 8th streets, along one face of the Federal Building. The hotel also has an address at 1139 Market Street.

Video of the blaze shows fire pouring out of a first-story door or window, and smoke coming from all parts of the building.

As NBC Bay Area reports, one person was injured in the blaze, and two dogs required rescue by firefighters.

Per the Tenderloin Housing Clinic website, the National Hotel has 90 units of permanent supportive housing for the formerly homeless.

The fire was contained as of 7 p.m., according to a Fire Department tweet. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2ND ALARM FIRE,



530 PM —644 ODD FELLOWS WY, SF, 1 INJURY (Will be okay) 2 dogs rescued — 702 PM FIRE CONTAINED—FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION pic.twitter.com/xJlUlboCpC — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 14, 2021

As the Chronicle reports, staff at the American Conservatory Theater's Strand Theater next door had not been allowed inside to assess any possible damage.

The Red Cross was on the scene Sunday night and said that it was working with the Fire Department and the Department of Emergency Management to find new lodging for the 80 displaced residents.