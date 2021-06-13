With 80% of eligible county residents vaccinated against COVID-19, four of the five mass vaccination sites in Santa Clara County will shutter in the coming weeks. Remaining vaccine appointments in the county will be handled through mobile efforts, pop-up locations, retail pharmacies, and clinics.

San Francisco isn't the only Bay Area metro presently boasting an 80%-plus vaccination rate amongst eligible residents. Santa Clara County — the metropolitan that was once ground-zero of the Bay Area's COVID-19 crisis — currently has a similiar vaccination rate. Now in tandem with COVID-19 case rates at an all-time low, there's simply not a need anymore to continue operating four of the county's five mass emergency vaccination sites.

There is currently no evidence that any vaccines cause fertility problems. https://t.co/YY4kMyyIph — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) June 10, 2021

"I anticipate that our case rate will vary, it may go up and down, but I don’t expect it to surge back up because of our vaccination rates,” said County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody in response to the vaccination sites closing. Cody, as well, described the county's goal to inoculate 85% of eligible residents by this coming Tuesday, June 15 — the day the state fully reopens.

Santa Clara’s Berger Auditorium vaccination site is set to close this Friday; the vaccination effort at Levi's Stadium will sunset on June 24; Gilroy High School's mass vaccination site is going to shutter July 7; it's still TBD when the Mountain View Community Center vaccination effort will end; those who are scheduled for a second vaccine dose after their initial site closes will be redirected to either the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds or Valley Health Center Gilroy.

The county's Vaccine and Testing Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib has said that supply is bountiful, urging yet-vaccinated residents to book an appointment or go to a walk-up site soon... so that those reserves don't go to waste.

Santa Clara County residents can head on over to covid19.sccgov.org/covid-19-vaccine-information to schedule an appointment or find a drop-in location to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Related: Workforce Nonprofit and UCSF Canvas Tenderloin Offering J&J Vaccines to Residents

Image: A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccination during a vaccination clinic for Special Olympics athletes, coaches and family members at Levi's Stadium on April 08, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers partnered with the County of Santa Clara Health System and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Special Olympics athletes and their families. People with intellectual disabilities are 2.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than the general population and six times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the general population. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)