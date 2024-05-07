- Some local business leaders are trying to get a measure on the November ballot that would exempt a lot more businesses from having to pay SF taxes, and would hopefully bolster the downtown recovery. Both Mayor Breed and mayoral rival Aaron Peskin support the measure, which was filed by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association and San Francisco Council of District Merchants Associations. [Chronicle]
- Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, scientists are noticing two pesky COVID variants called KP.2 and KP.1.1, which are being referred to with the shorthand term ‘FLiRT.’ The variants are worrisome because they seem better at evading immunity from vaccines or previous infections, though there’s no current evidence that they’re more harmful if you catch them. [KRON4]
- A new report on the results of Gavin Newsom’s Project Roomkey “hotel rooms for the homeless” program found it probably saved a lot of lives, but didn’t significantly reduce homelessness. Though the report found that 22% of participants did find permanent housing, with one service provider saying, “More people got housed during this time than any other time that I know of.” [CalMatters]
- A three-alarm house fire near Laney College in Oakland displaced five adults and seven children, but there are currently no reported injuries. [KGO]
- Redwood City’s city council has approved establishing a permanent pedestrian mall on Broadway, which has been a pedestrian-only street since shortly into the pandemic. [Bay Area News Group]
- Apple unveiled its new line of iPads Tuesday, with the more speed and better graphics for the iPad Pro, and larger sizes for the iPad Air. [The Verge]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist