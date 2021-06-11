- San Francisco passed a huge pandemic milestone today: over 80% of the city's eligible residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Mayor Breed announced the news in a press release today, which by some metrics means San Francisco has reached herd immunity; “Now, with 80% of our eligible residents vaccinated, our city is healthy, our businesses are reopening, and people are once again enjoying everything that makes San Francisco such a wonderful place to live and visit," Breed writes. [sfmayor.org]
- Caitlyn Jenner is proposing taking money away from CA's bullet train project... and putting those funds toward continuing Trump's border wall. The former Olympian turned reality TV star is poised to run against Newsom in the state's gubernatorial recall election later this year; Jenner is now running a campaign that is becoming increasingly anti-public-transport. [ABC7]
- Have you seen this small fur child? SF police are seeking the public's help in locating Leo, a ten-year-old multicolored Yorkshire terrier that was stolen during an auto burglary at North Point Street near Powell Street; Leo is described as having minor medical issues, as well. [KRON4]
- Coming up on June 15 — the day San Francisco and California will both fully reopen — the City will require "high-risk" employees to show proof of vaccination before returning to offices; San Francisco will also implement stricter COVID-19-safety guidelines for large events, as well. [Chronicle]
- A 12-year-old boy was shot early Friday morning in Oakland when thieves were trying to steal a catalytic converter from the family’s car. [SFBay]
- Yoji Sushi in the Mission District is filling a gastronomic void in the neighborhood with sublime sashimi and chirashi bowls. [Mission Local]
- If you haven't watched Blindspotting on Hulu yet, you should check it out. [Oaklandside]
- Fun fact: This week saw the recognition of a fifth ocean — the Southern Ocean, which is made up of the turbulent waters around Antarctica. [NPR]
