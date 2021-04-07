- As promised, the SF School Board voted Tuesday to reverse itself and suspend indefinitely the debate about renaming schools. The decision doesn't put a full stop to the renaming discussion, but the board said it would revisit it once all SF schoolchildren are back in the classroom five days per week. [New York Times]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a "right to re-employment" ordinance that requires employers to offer jobs back to workers who were laid off last year. The ordinance makes a similar emergency measure enacted last year more permanent, and applies mostly to medium-sized and larger businesses, like restaurants with more than 200 employees. [Chronicle]
- Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who at 82 is now the court's oldest member, gave a speech to the Harvard Law School community on Tuesday warning that expanding the court could undermine its authority. Breyer did not hint that he was retiring (while President Biden has a Democratic majority in the Senate), but the NYT's Adam Liptak noted that the speech "had a valedictory quality." [New York Times]
- Firefighters in Oakland were battling a three-alarm blaze Tuesday night at a Victorian on 20th Street in West Oakland which ended up damaging three homes. [CBS SF / NBC Bay Area]
- A 48-year-old man, Alvin Merrite, has pleaded guilty to gun charges stemming from an October 2020 incident in which he randomly fired a gun at several people in the vicinity of Montgomery and Market streets in San Francisco. [Examiner]
- 46-year-old Mark Lawrence Navone was arrested April 2 in connection with multiple incidents of throwing bricks onto Highway 242 in Concord, including one incident last year in which a 63-year-old Antioch grandmother was killed. [CBS SF]
- Echoing a study released by Pfizer last week, Moderna says its vaccine is effective for at least six months. [Associated Press]
Photo by Hari Nandakumar on Unsplash