A man was killed in a freeway collision Tuesday night after attempting to flee from a traffic stop on 101 in Burlingame. He was suspected by CHP officers of being under the influence, and after running across multiple lanes of the freeway, he was struck by a passing San Mateo County sheriff's deputy's vehicle.

The deceased, identified only as a 26-year-old Hispanic male, was reportedly driving in the southbound lanes of 101 around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over by CHP officers, as KPIX reports. (KRON4 is reporting that the man was already pulled over and his Honda Civic was “disabled” at the time CHP officers arrived.)

CHP Officer Art Montiel said in a statement that the officers were conducting a field sobriety test when the man “took off on them, went across the southbound lanes, and went into the center divider.”

The man then ran into the northbound lanes of 101 where he was struck by the deputy’s SUV. The deputy was not involved in the traffic stop, and he was reportedly not injured in the collision but was “a little shocked,” according to Montiel.

The subsequent investigation closed down the northbound lanes and several southbound lanes of 101 until around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

CHP officers believe the deceased man was under the influence of drugs, but no further details were provided. He has not yet been publicly identified pending notifications to his next of kin.

“If you’re getting arrested just go with the program. Had he just gone along with the program he would be sitting in jail at this point," Montiel said, per KTVU. "But he decided to run and unfortunately it cost him his life."

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to please contact Officer Balvin at (650) 369-6261 with any additional information.