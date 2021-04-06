- The family of a homeless man who was fatally shot by a Danville police officer on March 11 has released video of the incident that they say proves he was wrongfully shot. The video does not appear to show 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson advancing toward Officer Andrew Hall, which police say he did. [Chronicle]
- The 88 Bluxome Street development in SoMa, on the site of Bay Club San Francisco Tennis, will no longer have the promised subterranean tennis club that was set to replace the courts on the current site. The developer, Pasadena-based Alexandria Real Estate Equities, says it needed to reevaulate the project's costs after losing its anchor tenant, Pinterest, last year. [SF Business Times]
- A pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street Saturday in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood has been identified as 78-year-old Antonio Durano of San Francisco. [CBS SF]
- Oakland is clarifying that its guaranteed-income pilot program won't just be limited to people of color, because they could face lawsuits for that. [SF Business Times]
- Two case of the UK variant of COVID-19, B.1.1.7, have been confirmed in Marin County. [NBC Bay Area]
- Nearly half of all new COVID cases are coming from just five states. [Chronicle]
- Senator Alex Padilla says that the Oakland Coliseum site will stay open past Sunday, but who knows for how long, or who's paying for it, and, he says, "We don't have a final plan or commitment, but willingness from all parties." [ABC 7]
- Facebook is facing new questions about a new data breach — it's something they say they found and fixed in 2019, however a trove of information on 500 million users is still floating around online and EU regulators, for one, want to know more. [TechCrunch]
- The family of a Fresno man who died while participating in a taco-eating contest are suing the organizers of the contest. [KRON4]