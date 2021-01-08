- Gavin Newsom has called for a $227.2B state budget, which would help save California’s financial reserves and offer financial assistance to economic aid programs. A roughly 17% increase from last year's budget, Newsom floated around ideas Friday that this loftier spending plan would go toward shoring up the state’s stressed financial reserves while also extending monetary support toward small businesses and residents — of which might also include $600 direct payments to low-income Californians. [Chronicle]
- Trump took to the official "@POTUS" account early Friday evening to tweet his usual antics; those posts have since been taken down by Twitter. In the now-deleted tweets, Trump accuses Twitter employees of coordinating with "Democrats and the Radical Left" in the removal of his account — hinting that he's also currently working with "other sites," which he'll follow up with "[the biggest, most amazing, smartest] announcement" soon. [Twitter @yashar]
The president tweeted this from the @POTUS account but the tweets have already been taken down by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/pRqpFw8hYY— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 9, 2021
- Google has removed the right-wing associated app Parler from the Google Play Store. The conservative microblogging and social networking app has largely been condemned for its echoes of white nationalism and racist undertones in the past — and it appears Google has finally removed it to "protect user safety." [KRON4]
- Reddit also took a stance today against misinformation after banning another forum dedicated to supporting Trumpism. The "donald_trump" subreddit has now been removed after the website concluded it continued to violate its policies around the propagation of conspiracy theories and inciting violence; Reddit had previously banned “the_donald" subreddit, another forum dedicated to supporting the president and known for spewing misinformation, back in June. [NYT]
- Auto Erotica, The Castro's beloved vintage gay porn store, needs your help to stay afloat. [Hoodline]
- Tadich Grill received a $31K per month grant from Barstool Sports — which has since raised more than a few eyebrows. [Hoodline]
- Because this year's Dungeness crab season didn’t come to fruition before the holidays, some are saying that the "entire season might be a wash." [Eater SF]
- The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory Warning for the Pacific Ocean coast from Sonoma County to Monterey County; 20-plus-foot waves will continue to hit the coast well into Saturday morning. [Patch]
- And the United States has officially passed the 300,000 daily case count for COVID-19… another ominous sign of what's to come after a week that already saw a record-high number of coronavirus-related deaths. [Washington Post/ Slate]
Image: Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images