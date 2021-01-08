With only 12 days left in his presidency, the sitting American president has been permanently removed from his favorite late night, all-caps messaging platform.



On the behalf of the “enemy of the people” American free press, it is SFist’s proud pleasure to inform you that President Trump has been banned from Twitter permanently. The deletion of his account, and all previous tweets since long before his presidency, was carried out at 3:22 p.m. Friday, after he incited an insurrection at the US Capitol Wednesday. Twitter locked Trump out of hs account for 12 hours that day for tweets that amplified lies and stoked further violence, then Facebook locked his account indefinitely the next day, and now Twitter has forever booted Trump “in the context of horrific events this week.”

You can confirm with your own two eyes that the @realdonaldtrump account has been deactivated with an “Account suspended” message. Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the White House right now.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Twitter says the following in a Friday afternoon blog post entitled Permanent suspension of @realDonaldTrump:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 8, 2021

The post is lengthy and quite reasoned, and says Trump violated Twitter’s Glorification of violence poliicy. Twitter assessed that Trump’s tweets “could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Now we can believe lawmakers when they say they didn’t see his tweet. pic.twitter.com/TKtsUeLx8l — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) January 8, 2021

You can say Twitter dragged its feet on this one, but this is a watershed moment for a Silicon Valley company to permanently ban the most powerful person in the world. Facebook merely blocked Trump for the remainder of his term. Youtube and Twitch removed a video or two from his account, but those accounts remain largely intact. Something called Shopify removed his merchandise from the platform, but Twitter is different. Twitter is Trump’s oxygen, his lifeblood, his favorite method of fomenting rage to the American public since before this whole horrible stunt began, and many credible analysts think that without Twitter, the Trump presidency may have never happened.

We may think Trump is gone from Twitter but he's coming back with an avatar of a hot babe with a machine gun and an American flag to catfish all his followers — Kate Willett (@katewillett) January 9, 2021

The champagne is probably popping at right-wing troll sites like Parler and Gab right now, because Trump’s 88.7 million followers will stick with him with Branch Davidian-style loyalty and migrate to those platforms. And this will surely escalate the “conservatives censored by Big Tech!!!1!” histrionics over a private company’s mere enforcement of their own terms of service. But after Trump’s loss and Wednesday’s DC ghoulishness, two very important things are clear. Tech platforms genuinely fear what Trump can incite people to do, but they no longer fear Trump himself.

Which can only be described as — and we will get this last one out of our system — SAD!!!

Related: Pelosi Invokes Nixon, Presses Republicans to Secure Trump's Resignation [SFist]



Image: @realdonaldtrump via Twitter