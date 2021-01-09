  • Contra Costa County Health Department officials stopped Vic’s Martinez, a popular brunch touchstone in East bay, from reopening outdoor dining. Co-owner Roseanne Meyers notified customers on social media Friday that they could make reservations beginning Friday;  instead, Meyers was served a notice of violation by Contra Costa County Health Department — telling her to cease and desist outdoor dining plans. [KRON4]
  • Reem’s California on the corner of Mission and 25th streets — which opened just days before the pandemic — has created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for a new main oven; their previous one randomly exploded back in December. [GoFundMe]
  • Marin County school employees are likely next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines. [ABC7]
  • Richard Barnett, the 60-year-old man from Gravette, Arkansas who put his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk and took a piece of her mail, has been arrested. [NYT]
  • Curative’s COVID-19 tests — which have been used extensively in both Berkeley and Oakland — have been producing false positives, potentially adding to the virus's prevalence in East Bay. [Oaklandside]
  • From lofty panettones to a New Year’s osechi bento botox, here the eats notable local foodies enjoyed during the first week of 2021. [Eater SF]
  • An Indonesian jet (carrying 62 passengers) has gone missing; the last recorded communication between the pilot and air traffic control was less than ten minutes after takeoff. [Associated Press]
  • Feast your eyes on this adorable, stumpy legged Angolan giraffe — marking the first observed instance of dwarfism in the species. [Smithsonian]

Image: Courtesy of Getty Images via chinaface