Following the mid-October theft and quick return of a 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur from the San Francisco Zoo, it turned out that the suspect in the lemur-napping had a rap sheet and was arrested within a day or so in Marin County for separate crimes. He just appeared in court in San Francisco on Tuesday, and was ordered to stay away from the zoo pending trial.

This was a first SF court appearance for 31-year-old Cory McGilloway, though he's no stranger to the criminal justice system, as SFist has previously reported. While Maki the lemur was, thankfully, safely returned to the SF Zoo after turning up at a children's playground in Daly City days after his disappearance, McGilloway was allegedly not done with what turned out to be a crime spree that took him to San Rafael.

The very same day the lemur was returned, in fact, McGilloway was arrested and booked by the Marin County Sheriff on charges of auto theft (for stealing a Marin Sanitary Service truck), shoplifting, and receiving or concealing stolen property. Sheriff's deputies say they found pictures of the lemur in McGilloway's phone when they arrested, which sparked immediate suspicion, as Fox 7 Austin previously reported.

He ended up getting probation in Marin County late last year, as the Chronicle now reports, and was ordered to take his prescribed medication and attend weekly mental health classes.

McGilloway will now stand trial in SF on charges of second degree burglary, grand theft, and vandalism, in connection with the lemur abduction. On Tuesday, Judge Michael McNaughton ordered McGilloway released from police custody and told him to abide by the probation orders in Marin, in addition not going near the zoo.

Per the Chronicle, McGilloway replied, "100 percent."

There's still a battery case pending against McGilloway in Los Angeles County from just one month before the lemur incident. And, as SFist noted previously, he was arrested and charged (along with his mother) in a November 2017 knife fight in Landers, near Palm Springs, that left both him and two other men injured. (The Chronicle says this case had not been publicized before, but, yeah.)

It turns out that McGilloway took a plea deal in that case in 2018, pleading guilty to two charges of assault, and an attempted murder charge was dropped. As the Chronicle reports, McGilloway told Judge McNaughton that he remained on probation in Los Angeles County stemming from this crime.

SFist further noted that McGilloway has a record in Florida, having served a one-year sentence there when he was 20 years old in 2010 for possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a fake ID.

It's unclear if a trial date in SF has yet been set.

