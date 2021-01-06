A 30-year-old San Francisco woman says this may be the last straw for her giving up on the city after she was assaulted at gunpoint Tuesday evening and had her five-month-old puppy taken from her.

Sarah Vorhaus says while walking her two dogs she was approached from behind by a man in a hoodie and mask on Tuesday near the intersection of Broadway and Hyde in Russian Hill, and he said, "Give me your dog." As ABC 7 reports, Vorhaus turned around and a man holding a gun punched her in the face multiple times. The suspect then grabbed one of her dogs, a five-month-old French bulldog puppy named Chloe, and jumped in a waiting vehicle with two other men and sped off.

This all happened at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of Hyde Street.

Vorhaus says there were other people on the street at the time, and she began screaming for help. An ambulance was called, and she was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her face.

This is Chloe. She has blue/gray eyes, a white spot on her chest, weighs about 13 pounds and wears a purple collar.



Sarah says she has not yet been microchipped because they had to wait for her to be spayed.



She’s asking anyone with information to call the number below. pic.twitter.com/kNMxLva8MO — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 6, 2021

The puppy had not yet been microchipped, and she still had not been spayed. Vorhaus says that she's offering a $2,000 reward for the return of Chloe, tearfully telling ABC 7, "No questions asked, we will pay truly anything, no questions asked."

The dog weighs 13 pounds, has a gray coat, and blue-gray eyes. Anyone with information or looking to return the dog can call Vorhaus's boyfriend Peter at 630-441-0351.

Or anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour anonymous tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or they can text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.