A 30-year-old man is in custody Friday and is the SFPD's suspect in this week's much publicized theft of an endangered lemur from the SF Zoo.

One Cory McGilloway was already being held in San Rafael in an unrelated criminal investigation, as the Chronicle reports, when SF authorities named him as their suspect in the lemur abduction.

According to the arrest record here, McGilloway was arrested by the Marin County Sheriff and booked today, October 16, on suspicion of receiving or concealing stolen property, vehicle theft, and shoplifting. He was also previously arrested last month in Los Angeles for battery.

The 21-year-old lemur, named Maki, was found at a Daly City playground on Thursday, two days after disappearing from his enclosure at the SF Zoo. The SFPD said there was evidence of forced entry, and presumably police obtained some kind of surveillance video either there or near where the lemur showed up on Thursday — though that has not been confirmed.

A Corey J. McGilloway, pictured here, with the same age and description from the other arrests, appears to have served a year in jail in Florida a decade ago for marijuana possession and use of a false ID. And there's another police record from 2017 involving the same McGilloway and a "bloody knife fight" in Palm Springs.

Per the Chronicle, once McGilloway is released from jail in San Rafael he will be transferred to SF County Jail where he'll be booked on the animal theft charges.

Previously: Missing SF Zoo Lemur Found By Children at Daly City Playground

Photo of Maki with food on his face courtesy of the SF Zoo.