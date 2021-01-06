- It's still close, but it looks like Democrats have won both Georgia Senate races and will take control of the Senate this year. Jon Ossof holds a narrow lead of around 17,000 votes over David Purdue, with 98% of precincts reporting and just some military ballots left to count. [New York Times]
- New Year's Eve hit-and-run suspect Troy McAlister entered a not-guilty plea on Tuesday, and a judge recommended he remain in police custody. "This was a violent felony," the judge said. "There is clear and convincing evidence indicating that there would be serious bodily harm if he was released at this time." [Examiner]
- Contrary to some reports this week, District Attorney Chesa Boudin never represented McAlister as a public defender. Boudin appeared in a court record stepping in for another defender in a case involving McAlister in a procedural matter, but the Police Officers' Association has been trying to use this to contend Boudin needs to recuse himself from this prosecution. [48 Hills]
- Macy's has announced the closure of its Richmond location at the increasingly empty Hilltop Mall, sometime around the third week of March. It's one of 45 closures for the chain around the nation, and will mean layoffs or transfers for about 130 employees. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the mayor's appointments of two new members of the SFMTA board: disability advocate Fiona Hinze, and Manny's cafe owner Manny Yekutiel. [CBS SF]
- A 19-year-old Pittsburg man, Malik Pittman, missing since December 29, was found fatally shot in Salinas. [CBS SF]
- A 2.7M earthquake was felt around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near Concord. [KTVU]
- After weeks of defying state and local health orders and pissing off owners of nearby restaurants who were complying, Incontro Ristorante in downtown Danville has stopped doing outdoor dining. [ABC 7]
- A San Francisco couple who got stranded in New Zealand last March and then opted to stay, were just reunited with their two dogs Whiskey and Waffles after the dogs were flown to be with them. [CBS SF]
- Thousands of Trump supporters have flooded into D.C. for a speech and rally on Wednesday — in which Trump will continue to promote his lies and conspiracy theories about election fraud — while Congress moves forward with the certification of the election. [KRON 4 / New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images