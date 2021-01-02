- A 4.3 magnitude quake this morning around 6:42 a.m. rocked Pinnacles in Monterey County. The tremor produced "moderate" vibrations, per USGS's ShakeMap, and appears to have not caused any notable damage; the earthquake was promptly followed by smaller aftershocks registering around 2 to 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. [USGS/ ABC7]
- Speaking of earthquakes: The offshore tremor on December 31 — which appeared to be along the San Andreas fault line — has been downgraded to a 3.3 magnitude earthquake. [KRON4]
- The mother of the 27-year-old who died in a double pedestrian hit-and-run is calling for justice for her daughter. [KPIX]
- Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home has been (sort of) cleaned up after it was vandalized; black plastic garbage bags are now plastered on the home's garage door to hide the graffiti. [KTVU]
- Oakland rents continue to trend downward, all while "listing activity" in the city has doubled over 2019. [Socketsite]
- Despite San Francisco being lauded for its COVID-19 containment efforts and treatment strategies, the city's Latinx population continues to be disproportionately affected — even more so than in other larger, "harder-hit" cities. [Mission Local]
- An American Indian cultural hub is expected in the Mission District sometime in 2025, bringing visibility and resources to the underrepresented demographic. [Hoodline]
- Here’s a list of restorative, refreshing dishes from acclaimed chef and food writer David Tanis to help start 2021 off on the right foot. [NYT]
Image: Screenshot vis USGS