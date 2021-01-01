- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Cow Hollow home was defaced with black lettering, red paint, and what looks like an actual pig's head. The garage door to Pelosi's San Francisco domicile was spray-painted with messages calling for $2,000 stimulus checks and rents to be canceled; red, blood-like paint was spewed across the driveway... and there was also an apparent pig's head placed on it, as well. [KPIX]
- Several storms could bring seven-straight days of rain in the Bay Area. Next week's forecasts for numerous Bay Area metros — particularly those in North Bay — look incredibly wet, with many counties likely to see an entire week of light to moderate showers. [ABC7]
- Beach clean-ups across California have been hampered by shutdown orders, hampering conservation efforts to restore many shoreline habitats in the state. [KRON4]
- Though 536 AD might actually be the worst year on record, residents of the Mission District are more than happy to cast 2020 to the wayside — but some are grateful the year has also opened their eyes to new ways to give back to their communities. [Mission Local]
- San Francisco in 1921 was a wildly different place... complete with a catastrophic sidewalk collapse that left hundreds to all of a sudden fall down a 20-foot-deep hole. [SFGate]
- Yes: This was a year marked by metaphoric dumpster fires and all-too-real wildfires — however, there was some good environmental news that came out of the past twelve months. [Mongabay]
- Also, let's try to stay optimistic (or try our best to catastrophize less) in the new year; there's a handful of reasons to be somewhat sunny about 2021, aftera all. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Courtesy of Twitter via @FogCityMidge