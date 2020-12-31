2020 won't go quietly, at least for the Bay Area, with a smallish earthquake that woke many people up early Thursday morning, and may have even knocked a few things off your shelves.

The 3.6M quake struck at 5:42 a.m. and was centered just offshore about four miles west of San Francisco, and four miles due south of Muir Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Light shaking was reportedly felt across most of the East Bay, Marin County, and as far north as Santa Rosa.

The earthquake was right in line with the San Andreas Fault, which runs up the Peninsula and veers out under the Pacific just south of SF, passing under Point Reyes as it goes north.

The quake of course was immediately recorded on Facebook and Twitter, and one SF resident told NBC Bay Area that his chandeliers jiggled and a couple things fell off shelves in his apartment.

Mostly, everyone is done with this year and this is the last thing we needed and let's just get through the next 17 hours without any more surprises, K?