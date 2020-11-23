- Three of Governor Gavin Newsom's kids were exposed to the coronavirus. They've so far tested negative for COVID-19, but were exposed to a CHP officer who recently tested positive, and now the family is quarantining. [CBS SF]
- Two people were killed in a stabbing with multiple victims at a San Jose church on Sunday night. One suspect was arrested as of Monday morning. [Mercury News / KTVU]
- The major apartment building fire in downtown Berkeley on Saturday is still active. Firefighters say it could continue burning through today. [ABC7]
- There were a lot of people traveling over the weekend ahead of Thanksgiving week — about half the number in a typical year. The TSA screened about 3 million plane travelers between Friday and Sunday. [KRON4]
- There was less evidence of a holiday rush at SFO, with holiday travel down about 70 percent from the usual. [CBS SF / Chronicle]
- A study conducted in SF of a new rapid antigen test found it was nearly as effective as the more time-consuming PCR test at detecting transmissible levels of COVID-19. [Chronicle]
- A Southern California man, Victor Glover, just made history as the first Black astronaut to join the International Space Station. [KTLA]
- Joe Biden has selected Antony Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state under Obama, as his secretary of state. [New York Times]
Photo: Fabio Sasso