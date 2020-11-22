- An incredibly large, six-alarm fire erupted in downtown Berkeley late Saturday night — severely damaging a new seven-story building under construction. Assistant Berkeley Fire Chief Keith May said that firefighters from Berkeley, Albany, Oakland, Piedmont, and the City and County of Alameda were present to contend with the blaze; the charred building was lauded as one of Berkeley’s most ambitious affordable housing projects to date, and it's unclear on if the building’s structural integrity has been irreparably damaged; the last six-alarm fire in the city was almost a decade ago in 2011 when the Sequoia building burned to the ground. [Berkeleyside/ NBC Bay Area]
- Amid warning calls that San Francisco could enter the state's purple tier status today, denizens of the city anxiously wait for the other shoe to drop. The city is on course to hit the requirements needed to put it on California’s purple tier status — which would now put residents under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and thwart most of the city's reopening plans. [Eater SF/ NYT]
- Protesters gathered outside Zuckerberg’s home yesterday to denounce the social media platform's spread of misinformation. [Mission Local]
- San Jose police aren't planning on strictly enforcing the county’s in-place curfew... which seems counterintuitive. [San Jose Spotlight]
- If you're struggling to put food on the table come Thanksgiving day, here's where to get a free turkey meal around the East Bay. [Oaklandside]
- Here's a ranking of where to buy bread to break over the table (or in the confines of your own bedroom) today. [Bob Cut Mag]
- From Irish coffees to clam showder bowls, Fisherman's Wharf isn't all that bad — but it's, for sure, "not cool." [The Bold Italic]
