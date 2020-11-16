- Hope you enjoyed the mild weather on Sunday and Monday, because rain and wind return early Tuesday morning. Things won't be too chilly, though, with a low of 55 and a high of 63 tomorrow. [ABC7]
- Despite concerns about the pandemic's long-term impact on its business, Airbnb unveiled its long-anticipated IPO plans on Monday. The IPO has the potential to make billionaires of its founders and early investors, and millionaires out of many employees. [Chronicle]
- COVID hospitalizations in the Bay Area are creeping back up, with 490 as of Sunday — though still not near the high of over 1,000 seen over the summer. [SFist]
- As mentioned earlier, Governor Gavin Newsom is considering statewide curfew options along the lines of things being done in Massachusetts and Virginia. [ABC7]
- The city's relocated free COVID testing site at the Alemany Farmers' Market opens tomorrow, Tuesday. [Hoodline]
- A fatal crash on the westbound Bay Bridge blocked at least two lanes on Monday afternoon. [KRON4]
- A dead body was found Monday morning in Alhambra Creek in Martinez. [CBS SF]
- Biden is planning to halt construction on the redundant border wall. [KRON4]
- Twitter continues flagging pretty much everything Trump tweets. [CBS SF]
- Frank Bruni asks Jared and Ivanka, "Was it worth it?" [New York Times]
- And there's another meteor shower tonight, the Leonids. [KRON4]
Photo: Todd Diemer