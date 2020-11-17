- Two local residents and a grocery workers' union are challenging a plan to put a Whole Foods at the inner edge of the Richmond District, in the former Best Buy at Geary and Masonic. The opponents are trying to urge the SF Board of Supervisors today to deny a conditional-use permit for the Amazon-owned store, which would be the city's eighth. [Chronicle]
- Rain showers will be passing through the Bay Area all day Tuesday, with a few lingering showers into the evening hours. [KRON4]
- There is still plenty of available hospital capacity in the Bay Area, but local doctors are bracing for a coming surge in severe COVID cases. [ABC7]
- An 87-year-old Cupertino man, identified as Chandreshwar Singh, has died eight days after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in West San Jose while he was trying to cross a busy street outside of a crosswalk. [Mercury News]
- The Oakland Zoo is closed today due to "unsafe" weather. [KRON4]
- Twitter is rolling out its Snapchat-esque, disappearing messages called "Fleets" today. [The Verge]
- Multiple lawyers for the Trump campaign have backed out of the case, and how it's decided won't impact the election result, but a lawsuit is still moving forward in Pennsylvania challenging the fact that some counties in the state helped voters "cure" irregular ballots and others didn't. [Associated Press]
- Trump's batshit COVID advisor Scott Atlas is now encouraging elderly people to enjoy their "last Thanksgiving" with family. [NY Mag]
Photo: Kevin Y./Yelp