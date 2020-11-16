The new Xbox Series X is hard to come by in stores, but it will be free for some lucky youngsters at the four Bay Area UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital locations.

Hayward native, former professional wrestler, and generally very highly regarded human being Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson put out a press release last week, announced via the Xbox website, that he was giving free Xbox consoles to 50,000 kids at children’s hospitals across the country. The sharp eyes at KPIX noticed an interesting local detail — the Bay Area’s UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital is one of the children's hospitals getting the Xboxes, so The Rock will rock some local kids’ holiday season pretty hard.

Delivering our custom made “Rock X-Box Series X” consoles to 20 children’s hospitals that’ll reach over 50,000 kids 👏🏾🙏🏾🥳 Huge thanks to my awesome partners @Microsoft @GamersOutreach

You kid’s #keepsmiling 🎮

https://t.co/k8vSb2spGq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 10, 2020

This is the just-released new Xbox console called the Xbox Series X, and these brave hospitalized youngsters got the new video game console before it was available to the public. These things are apparently in very short supply as coronavirus has affected the retail and production chain. PC Magazine says that the console is “out of stock at all the major retailers” and that “you’ll have to go to eBay, where third-party merchants are hawking the hardware for at least twice the normal pricing.” Walmart says they’ll be selling them online only as of Black Friday, so these kids are getting something pretty rare and special.

Yes, there are clearly several different levels of marketing “synergy” at work here. But the end result is a nice thing, as video games are understandably an important coping mechanism for children in hospitals.

“Me, as being an avid gamer, I just remember the nights when I would stay up all night long, and I would just get my ass kicked playing games,” Johnson says in the video above.

Honestly, The Rock, is that how we talk to kids these days?

The Rock announced on Instagram that he, his wife and two of their daughters tested positive for COVID-19.



He explained why it has been “one of the most challenging and difficult things” they’ve gone through as a family. (via @TheRock) pic.twitter.com/NC6UNap32F — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020

Fans of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may know that he and his family all tested positive for COVID-19 in September. But he is now out of quarantine and appears in good health.



