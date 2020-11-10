Everyone around the Bay woke up to fairly frigid temps Tuesday morning, and this just a week after the region experienced an extended warm spell and a record-hot and dry October.

Parts of the North Bay had overnight low temperatures well below freezing, around 27 degrees in some places, while the East Bay woke up to frost and 32-degree temps. San Francisco tied a record low overnight of 45 degrees — a low last seen only in 1998 and 2012, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Meanwhile Half Moon Bay hit a new record low of 30 degrees, five degrees below the previous record.

Update: #HalfMoonBay low temperature 30° Monday is also a new record low, previously 35° in 2009. 30° also tied the November all-time coldest records previously set Nov 22, 2003, Nov 26, 2002, Nov 20-21, 1955. Monday's record is the coldest low so early in the fall season. #CAwx https://t.co/9P0KoNRRSN — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 10, 2020 Brrr! Another chilly morning after a surge of cold air arrived over the weekend.



Here's a look at every spot that hit 32 degrees or below overnight. pic.twitter.com/2n0Z1Jup3O — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 10, 2020

The NWS issued a freeze warning Monday night, advising residents in the North Bay valleys and elsewhere to bring pets indoors and cover up any sensitive plants. The freeze warning expired at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Now a broad low-pressure system over the Bay Area will bring some chances of intermittent rain over the next several days. The NWS Climate Prediction Center has much of Northern California forecast to see likely above-average rainfall eight to 14 days out as well.

This hopefully brings an end to a horrific and exhausting fire season in a horrific and exhausting year. (You'll recall, the Camp Fire broke out during a late hot spell that began on November 8, 2018. And here it is November 10.)