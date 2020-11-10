- The Golden Gate Bridge District is facing a $48 million pandemic shortfall, and may be laying off a quarter of its staff and raising bridge tolls soon. The bridge has seen $2 million less in tolls every week, and ferry ridership is down 96%, so it's hitting a financial cliff sooner than other transit agencies. [Chronicle]
- Two men are dead in an apparent murder-suicide over a love triangle in San Mateo. The victim was apparently in a relationship with the suspect's wife, and the suspect took his own life after a four-hour standoff and negotiation with police, while his wife was in the house. [Bay City News]
- The Port of San Francisco has proposed forgiving $13.5 million in rent for its tenants along the waterfront. [Examiner]
- A 10-year-old Banksy mural in the Tenderloin has been heavily tagged by taggers who probably don't know or care who Banksy is. [Hoodline]
- Novato residents are upset about a Homekey project that would convert the 80-room Inn Marin Hotel into housing for the homeless. [Chronicle]
- A Gilroy couple has been charged with forcing a man from India into servitude in their liquor store, making him sleep in a supply closet and threatening him with deportation if he refused. [Mercury News]
- San Francisco continues to offer no-interest loans to small businesses that are struggling. [KRON4]
- McDonald's appears to have decided not to award a contract to Beyond Meat and will instead pursue its own "McPlant" plant-based meat alternatives in the near future. [KRON4]
Photo: Joe Kukura/Hoodline