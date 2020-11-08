Alex Trebek, the genial, soothing host of Jeopardy! — who appeared to have all the answers and graced millions of TV screens every week with his benevolent personality — has died at 80 years old.

Taking to Twitter, the beloved game show announced Sunday that it was "saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends." In March of 2019, Trebek revealed to the world he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer — an aggressive form of the disease that has a one-year survival rate below 20% — which catalyzed a deluge of support, love, and well wishes at the time. The days, weeks, and months followed also showed audience members and contestants alike expressing their gratitude for Trebek's presence and work.

However, Trebek's cause of death was not immediately announced.

As CNN notes, Trebek made history back in 2014 when he hosted the show's 6,829th episode — setting the record for the most shows presented by any single TV game show host. Trebek hosted an additional 1,371 episodes of Jeopardy! over the course of 37 seasons before his passing.

Born in Sudbury, Canada in 1940, Trebek studied philosophy in college before shifting career paths to work in journalism where he began his career as a reporter for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). After finishing his stint at CBC, Trebek moved to the United States and began working with NBC on a series of game shows — with Jeopardy! proving to be the longest-lasting and most career-defying for him.

"Thank you, Alex," concludes the tweet sent from the show's official Twitter account Sunday.

Image: "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Courtesy of Getty Images via Ethan Miller/ Staff)