- The marquee at Grand Lake Theater was changed yesterday to reflect Biden's victory over Trump — and now reads "America just told Trump[,] you're fired." Earlier in the week, the marquee read "every vote must be counted" as key swing states continued counting ballots amid Trump's irresponsible, untenable victory claims. [Oaklandside]
- The speeches from president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris last night pushed unity over division. Both addresses, each one over eleven minutes long, also shared another characteristic: they didn't attack nor demonize any one person, culture, or cohort. [NYT]
- Should everything go as planned, the Bidens will soon bring their two German shepherds, Champ and Major, to the White House — with Major becoming the first-ever rescue dog to move into the White House. [ABC7]
- A body was found in a Palo Alto park Saturday morning; the incident is being investigated as a homicide. [KPIX]
- East Bay locals came out in huge numbers yesterday to celebrate the history made by Oakland-born vice president-elect Harris. [Oaklandside]
- The Mission District's Anälog gallery, an indie community art space, debuted its newest exhibit, "SLIPPAGE," yesterday that features an array of utilitarian grays and bright pastels evoking the ideas around "collaboration, partnership, and play." [Mission Local]
- This tiny human dancing while wearing a USPS mailbox costume perfectly encapsulated yesterday's joy. [Twitter]
- From the veggie sampler at Cafe Romant to the pineapple-shaped hand pies at Liholiho Yacht Club, snag one of these entrees or desserts today. [Eater SF]
- Like our nation's future, this LED face mask — created by Bay Area-based design company Daftboy — shines bright. [The Bold Italic]
- SNL last night, hosted by Dave Chappell, was a celebratory catharsis and release... and a firm reminder that the costume department on the show is impeccable (and fast-working). [CNN]
Image: Courtesy of Twitter via @jefposk