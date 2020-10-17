Two separate shootings last night left two dead and three injured, according to police; the two shootings happened only thirty minutes apart from one another.

As reported by NBC Bay Area, the first shooting Friday evening happened around 8 p.m. at the 300 block of Hunters Point Boulevard in Bayview-Hunters Point. When SFPD officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, who was believed to be in his late 40s or early 50s, with a severe gunshot wound. And although he was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, the man later "succumbed to his injuries."

"Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries," SFPD says in a statement published by ABC7.

The second fatal shooting happened about three miles away at the 200 block of Schwerin Street in Visitacion Valley. Police arrived and found a 33-year-old man dead and three other people injured; not much more information is currently available about this second shooting.

ABC7 notes that investigations regarding these events are still ongoing, and any updates will be provided as they become available.

This spat of SF shootings came before another episode of gun violence that claimed two lives (and injured another four) in a late-night restaurant gun down in San Jose around after 11:30 p.m. Friday. KPIX adds that no suspects have been currently identified or apprehended in relation to the incident.

Image: David von Diemar