A 21-year-old man who was killed near Union Square last week was wanted in connection with a May home invasion robbery in Fremont — and police had been looking for him for months.

The victim in the October 1 shooting, which as Hoodline reported occurred around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Geary, near Stockton, has been identified as Vermond Jones, a resident of San Francisco. The shooting death reportedly occurred after an altercation with another person, whom police apparently detained on Thursday. But as NBC Bay Area reports, the SFPD has not announced any arrests in the case.

KPIX now reports that Jones was killed in the course of an armed robbery attempt by a group of men. Jones was wanted by Fremont and San Francisco police for the earlier home invasion, in addition to having multiple pending court hearings for robberies, removing a court-ordered monitoring device, and more.

According to a May 19 press release from the Fremont Police Department, Jones was a known member of the "Fillmore - Knock Out Posse" gang, and a suspected accomplice in the Fremont home invasion, 23-year-old Tyler Spears of Antioch, was arrested on May 14.

"It appears that Jones has been arrested for no less than thirty-five (35) separate charges and all those cases are still pending," the Fremont PD said. "However, in spite of all of the above, Jones had been released from custody on a GPS ankle monitor while those cases worked their way through the court process. Jones had the GPS ankle monitor on during the above crime spree on May 5th."

Jones was considered armed and dangerous, as was Spears, and the arrest of Spears involved the SWAT team.

As KPIX reports, like Jones, Spears had been released on zero-bail pending his court hearings, but he was then accused in another home-invasion robbery in September in Antioch. He has been held in the Martinez Detention Facility since that time.